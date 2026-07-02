Triple H Accused Of Overcomplicating WWE Creative Following Oba Femi Twist

Jonathan Coachman and JD McDonagh (Not the WWE Superstar) believe WWE unnecessarily complicated its storyline involving Oba Femi, with both placing the blame on Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque for trying too hard to outsmart fans.

Speaking on Two Count Tuesday, JD argued that WWE has become overly focused on surprising fans who closely follow backstage reports and creative rumors. According to him, the company frequently abandons the most logical direction simply to avoid doing what fans expect, creating storylines that become more confusing than compelling.

JD explained:

"You know what they did? They really made everything more confusing for themselves because they want so vehemently to go against what the internet thinks and knows. We know everything before it happens. And Triple H is trying so hard to sway us away in a different direction. Now he's f****** himself over and now he's made everything more confusing because he wants to keep it unpredictable for us because we know everything. But then they say, 'Oh, the fans on social media are very critical of the product. Just have fun with it.' Meanwhile, he's the one listening to what the criticisms are online and trying to dictate the creative based on what we're saying."

Coachman echoed the sentiment, joking that he could imagine WWE executives congratulating themselves over the surprise angle before realizing they still had unanswered questions to address.

"Boy, you know, they're sitting on that jet just laughing. 'Oh, we got them. We got them. We got them. Oh, wait… we've got to figure out why he doesn't go after Roman Reigns.'"

The discussion centered around the Raw episode following Night of Champions. After winning the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, Oba Femi appeared to announce his championship choice for SummerSlam. Instead, Brock Lesnar interrupted alongside Paul Heyman, attacked Femi with a low blow before delivering an F5, and accepted Femi's challenge for a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam. While the confrontation created a memorable closing angle, it also left many fans wondering why the King of the Ring winner had seemingly moved away from pursuing a world championship.

Later in the discussion, JD doubled down on his criticism, insisting WWE is more interested in proving online fans wrong than simply telling the strongest story available.

"Do I think they're impatient, Coach? No, I don't think they're impatient. I just think, like I said before, they have a very serious problem of proving everybody wrong. Everybody on social media is critical of the WWE product. If you go to the fans and the audience and the people that buy tickets to these shows, they're all having a good time… Triple H says, and Nick Khan says, those are the people that we pay attention to."

He continued by arguing that WWE intentionally steers away from obvious story developments before ultimately arriving at the same destination anyway.

"But when you go online and people are overly critical of what Triple H is doing creatively… then they try and sway you away from the decision that you know is right just to pretend like that's not going to be the decision, but it's going to end up being the decision anyway and we're going to take you on this ride."

JD also accused WWE of sending mixed messages regarding the importance of social media feedback, claiming the company dismisses online criticism while simultaneously placing heavy emphasis on digital engagement.

"They are hypocritical. And WWE is trying desperately to get one over on the fans because we're not supposed to know as much as we do. But these are the people that live and die by their social media numbers. Yet the people on social media don't mean anything. Well, if we didn't mean anything, then do what you're supposed to do and try to give us the best show possible instead of trying to pull the wool over our eyes and pretend like we don't know anything."

Coachman concluded by suggesting WWE rushed Oba Femi's ascent rather than allowing audiences to see him overcome meaningful obstacles first.

"When he says fans need to have more fun, you are acknowledging that you know that they are not having fun on social media… To me, they got impatient with the Oba thing… They're saying, 'We've got this guy. We've got to have him win.' I'd rather see a little turmoil, a little adversity. That's where the storytelling comes in."