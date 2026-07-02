Dominik Mysterio Reflects On Childhood WWE Fame And Reveals The Key To Surviving In Wrestling

Dominik Mysterio has opened up about growing up in front of the WWE Universe, admitting that while he always loved professional wrestling, he struggled with the spotlight that came with appearing on television as a child.

Speaking on JaackMaate's Happy Hour, the Judgment Day star explained that his passion for wrestling was never in question, but being the focus of attention was something he found uncomfortable.

"I hated it. Not wrestling, I loved wrestling. I loved watching it," Dominik said. "I just didn't enjoy the attention on me."

Much of that attention stemmed from WWE's unforgettable 2005 storyline in which Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero battled over custody of a young Dominik. Looking back on the angle, Dominik leaned into the long running joke by hilariously recounting the storyline as though it were reality.

"For the people that aren't aware, Rey Mysterio is not actually my real dad. It is actually Eddie Guerrero," Dominik joked.

Continuing the playful retelling, he described himself as the ultimate prize in the famous ladder match.

"There was a custody match for me in 2005. Basically I was living with Rey Mysterio and his family and then Eddie decided that I should come home, so he made it a big deal and he told everybody that I was really his son," Dominik said. "Then there was this whole custody battle for me because I'm just that big of a prize."

He even joked that Rey's victory led him down the path fans see today.

"Unfortunately Rey Mysterio won that night, and I had to become what I became today."

Elsewhere during the interview, Dominik was asked what separates those who succeed in WWE from those who fail, and he pointed to one quality above all others: adaptability.

"I would say being able to be adaptable," he explained.

According to Dominik, the live nature of WWE means plans can change without warning, making it essential for performers to adjust at a moment's notice.

"The nature of our business goes, you just never really know how the audience is gonna react. You never know how things might go or things might change in an instant," he said.

He added that wrestlers often have to scrap ideas moments before heading through the curtain.

"You have an idea, and then right before you go out there, the idea changes or something gets moved, and you just have to adapt and change on the fly, or do what you need to do in that moment."

Dominik believes anyone unable to handle those last minute changes will struggle to last in WWE.

"If you can't adapt or can't roll with the program, it's gonna eat you up and spit you out."