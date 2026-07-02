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Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Should Bring Back Its Iconic Ring

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2026
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Should Bring Back Its Iconic Ring

Jeff Jarrett believes TNA should fully embrace the elements that made the promotion stand out, including bringing back its iconic six sided ring.
Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the TNA co founder praised the company's decision to restore the TNA name and admitted he was surprised the return of the six sided ring did not quickly follow.

When asked if the unique ring should make a comeback, Jarrett did not hesitate.

"About damn time. It's something that I believe in."

Jarrett also reflected on the company's branding changes over the years, explaining that moving away from the TNA name and adopting the Impact Wrestling identity only created confusion among fans.

"You talk about the old adage, confuse them, you lose them, it just went south there."

According to Jarrett, once TNA officially revived its original branding in 2024, he expected the famous six sided ring to be next.

"My gut told me, bringing the name back, I thought for sure the next thing that would follow would be a six sided ring."

Jarrett went on to highlight what he considers the company's golden era between 2005 and 2009. He credited the six sided ring as one of several defining features that helped TNA establish its own identity, alongside the innovative X Division, a thriving tag team division, and the rise of the Knockouts division led by stars such as Awesome Kong and Gail Kim.

"Those formative years to me put a real stamp on the industry."

 

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