×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

New AEW TBS Champion Crowned After Chaotic Survival Of The Fittest

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2026
New AEW TBS Champion Crowned After Chaotic Survival Of The Fittest

After the AEW TBS Championship was vacated following Willow Nightingale's shoulder injury, a new champion was crowned on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite in a dramatic multi woman showdown.

History was made as AEW presented its first ever Survival of the Fittest elimination match, with Hikaru Shida emerging victorious to capture the TBS Championship for the first time in her career. Shida sealed the win over former ally and longtime rival Kris Statlander after the referee called for the stoppage during the closing moments.

The match eventually came down to Shida, Statlander and Persephone. Persephone played spoiler throughout the contest, stealing two eliminations by pinning Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata before becoming the next woman eliminated after Statlander scored the fall.

With only Shida and Statlander remaining, the former friends engaged in a hard fought battle that saw momentum swing back and forth. Shida eventually trapped Statlander in an ankle lock following a series of near falls. As rope breaks were not permitted under the match rules, Statlander desperately grabbed the ring apron in an attempt to escape. Before she could break free, Persephone returned and blasted Statlander with the championship belt, leaving her vulnerable. Shida reapplied the submission, prompting the referee to stop the match and award her the victory.

The win marks Shida's first championship reign since losing the AEW Women's World Championship during her second reign in November 2023.

All six competitors earned their places in the match through qualifying victories over recent weeks, with the field consisting of Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Persephone, Queen Aminata, Maika and Harley Cameron.

Order of eliminations:

  • Persephone eliminated Harley Cameron
  • Hikaru Shida eliminated Maika
  • Persephone eliminated Queen Aminata
  • Kris Statlander eliminated Persephone
  • Hikaru Shida eliminated Kris Statlander to win the AEW TBS Championship

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement