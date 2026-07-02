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Will Ospreay Officially Joins The Death Riders On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2026
Will Ospreay Officially Joins The Death Riders On AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay has taken one of the most shocking turns of his AEW career, officially aligning himself with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The development comes after a dramatic shift in fortunes over the past year. At Forbidden Door 2025, the Death Riders brutally sidelined Ospreay, only for circumstances to change completely when they assisted him in capturing the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at this year's Forbidden Door event.

The fallout continued on the July 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Ospreay first appeared backstage with Renee Paquette before making his way to Jon Moxley's locker room, where the AEW World Champion personally invited him to become part of the Death Riders.

Later in the evening, Ospreay stood alongside Moxley in tag team action as the duo defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson of The Twist. During the match, eagle eyed fans spotted Ospreay sporting a Death Riders patch on his ring gear, confirming his allegiance before AEW made it official on social media, announcing that Ospreay had formally joined the faction.

With AEW All In at Wembley Stadium fast approaching, all eyes will now be on Ospreay to see what role he plays as the newest member of one of the company's most dangerous groups.

 

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