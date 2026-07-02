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NWA Announces New Reality Competition Series Into The Fire

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2026
NWA Announces New Reality Competition Series Into The Fire

The National Wrestling Alliance is expanding its television lineup with the addition of a brand new reality competition series set to air on Comet TV later this year.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, NWA national promoter Bryan Idol revealed that the promotion has partnered with Comet TV for a new show called Into The Fire, which will give aspiring wrestlers the opportunity to compete for a contract with the NWA.

According to Idol, the series will begin with an open casting process before narrowing the field down to eight finalists. Those competitors will battle throughout the series, with the eventual winner earning a coveted place on the NWA roster.

"We at NWA will be debuting a new television show on Comet. I'm not sure the exact release date. The details will be coming soon. The name of the show is 'Into The Fire…' It's gonna be an open casting call. It's a competition show. It's gonna come down to eight competitors and you're gonna get a spot in the NWA, and so, this is a big thing and we're very happy that Comet picked this up and it's just gonna be more programming for (NWA) and I don't know if you guys know, but we're doing exceptionally well with NWA Powerrr on there. Stay tuned for Into The Fire. Hit us up. If you're a wrestler out there, hit us up for the submissions. It's all going live. Check your local wrestling sites, check everything wrestling right now. You're gonna get all the info."

The promotion also confirmed that no previous professional wrestling experience is required to enter the competition. Applications are open to both men and women, with further submission details expected to be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the show's premiere.

 

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