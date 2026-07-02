Mick Foley Confirms End Of WWE Legends Deal, Teases New AEW Merchandise

A new chapter has officially begun for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley has announced that his long running WWE Legends merchandise agreement has now come to an end. Sharing the news in a video posted to Facebook, the hardcore icon thanked WWE's merchandising and marketing teams for the opportunities they provided throughout the years.

"The message for WWE, and specifically their merchandise and marketing people, the message is thank you. And I mean that sincerely," Foley said.

Looking back on his career, Foley admitted he never imagined the success his merchandise would enjoy. After spending more than a decade in wrestling before joining WWE in 1996, he believed receiving his first action figure would be a one time achievement.

"When I got to WWE in 1996, I had been in the business for 11 years, and I finally got an action figure. And I figured that was my one and only action figure," he explained. "Here it is 2026, and honestly, a couple of days ago, I just received my largest quarterly royalties statement in probably 10 years."

Foley also expressed appreciation to everyone involved in creating his extensive range of collectibles and merchandise, saying he was grateful they considered him someone worthy of representing through action figures and memorabilia.

Although his licensing agreement has ended, Foley stressed that his connection to WWE remains something he treasures and that he will continue signing WWE memorabilia for fans.

"I have no problem signing WWE memorabilia. I look forward to it. I'm proud of everything I did there, but it's time for a new chapter in my career and in my life," Foley said.

That next chapter will see Foley working closely with AEW. He revealed that brand new AEW merchandise is already on the way and shared his excitement about contributing to the promotion's future.

"I'm really looking forward to this adventure with AEW, and I'm really looking forward to doing everything I can possibly do to make AEW as great as it can possibly be," Foley stated.

Foley also teased that fans can expect additional merchandise and projects through several other companies, promising more announcements in the near future.