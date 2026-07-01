TNA Wrestling Releases Eric Young

TNA Wrestling has officially announced the departure of veteran star Eric Young, confirming that the former world champion has been released from the promotion with immediate effect.

The company issued a brief statement acknowledging Young's long-standing contributions to TNA, where he built one of the most decorated careers in the promotion's history. During his time with the company, Young captured the TNA World Championship on two occasions and became a cornerstone of the roster across multiple eras.

In its statement, TNA said:

"TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Eric Young, effective immediately. EY has had a legendary TNA career, including twice as TNA World Champion. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Young has enjoyed several memorable runs in TNA, earning a reputation as one of the promotion's most versatile performers. Over the years, he competed as both a fan favorite and a villain while collecting multiple championships and playing a key role in numerous storylines.

At the time of writing, no further details have been provided regarding the reason for Young's release or what his next move in professional wrestling may be.

What do you think about Eric Young's departure from TNA? Where should he wrestle next? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.