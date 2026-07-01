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Je'Von Evans Reveals He Nearly Cried Before Facing Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2026
Je'Von Evans Reveals He Nearly Cried Before Facing Randy Orton

Je'Von Evans has reflected on one of the biggest moments of his young WWE career, revealing that stepping into the ring with Randy Orton on NXT nearly brought him to tears.

Orton's appearance on the October 8, 2024 edition of WWE NXT marked just his second in-ring match on the brand, making it a landmark opportunity for Evans. Competing in Orton's hometown of St. Louis only added to the significance of the occasion.

Speaking on A Shot of Brandi, Evans admitted the emotions were overwhelming before the match even began.

"I'd probably say Randy Orton [was the most challenging opponent]. I feel like when he came down to NXT, I was grateful for the opportunity, blessed with it. But I think I was just so nervous," Evans said.

"You can even tell, usually I'm all excited. If you watch back when I'm doing my entrance, or even before the match, I'm just pacing in the ring. I just remember him coming out and I was talking to the ref, I was like, 'Bro, like I'm about to cry.' It was insane."

The match itself gave Evans a valuable learning experience against one of WWE's all time greats. Late in the contest, Evans connected with a cutter and attempted to hit another, but Orton countered before delivering a decisive RKO to secure the victory. Following the match, Orton showed his respect by helping Evans back to his feet.

Looking back, Evans believes the bout challenged him in ways no other match had, particularly because of the difference between wrestling on NXT and performing at the main roster level.

"I would say it was my most challenging because NXT and main roster are two different flows when it comes to wrestling," Evans continued.

"I feel like I was ready to, of course, go kind of with the main roster flow, but I was also ready to learn, you feel me? He kind of upped my level when it came to in ring competition, in ring psychology, all that. So I feel like that was my biggest competition, my biggest challenge, just being able to step in the ring with somebody that's a future Hall of Famer, a legend, a legend killer."

What do you think of Je'Von Evans' comments about Randy Orton? Did that match show he has future main event potential? Comment below!

 

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