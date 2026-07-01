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WWE NXT SPOILERS For July 7, 2026
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2026
WWE taped next week's episode of NXT immediately following the live June 30 broadcast, giving fans in attendance a first look at what is set to air on July 7. The taping featured a new number one contender being decided, several storyline developments, and a packed closing segment centered around the NXT Women's Championship.
Spoiler Warning: The following contains full results from the July 7 episode of WWE NXT.
NXT Women's North American Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match: Layla Diggs defeated Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Thea Hail to earn a future championship opportunity.
Niko Vance defeated Shiloh Hill.
Following the match, Shawn Spears blindsided Niko Vance with a steel chair.
Keanu Carver picked up a victory over Tank Ledger.
NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match: Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux defeated DarkState, Birthright, and OTM to secure a future title match. During the bout, Saquon Shugars stopped Dion Lennox from interfering on behalf of DarkState.
Kali Armstrong was interrupted by Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice during a promo segment. Armstrong ended the confrontation by laying out both women with the Kali Connection.
In the night's main event, Kendal Grey successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Nattie. The title match had been announced during the June 30 live broadcast.
After the championship match, the women's division quickly surrounded the champion. Jaida Parker and Nattie shared an intense staredown, while Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons also appeared. Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kali Armstrong then closed in on Grey, signaling that multiple challengers have their sights set on the NXT Women's Championship.
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