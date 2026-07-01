The Rock Explains the Real Reason He Always Wears Tinted Sunglasses

Fans have often associated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his signature tinted sunglasses, whether he's appearing on WWE television, promoting films, or making public appearances. As it turns out, the eyewear is more about practicality than style.

While speaking with Nikki Novak of Rotten Tomatoes, Johnson's live action Moana co-star Catherine Laga'aia joked that the actor rarely seemed to take off his glasses, even while filming indoors on the movie's sound stage.

"I feel like they made an appearance even with Maui, even in a sound stage where it's like they're still on. I was like at this point just leave them," she said. "I feel like they if Dwayne has them, then Maui probably does too. I thought you were just like 'it was sunny outside.' I was like 'Fair enough.'"

Johnson then cleared up the mystery, revealing that the glasses are actually prescription lenses that help him see while working.

"By the way, for context, these are prescription glasses. Now I can't see anything," he said after removing them. "So they were prescription on set. I'm not the ass**** who wears glasses inside. They're scripts. By the way, every time we would read our lines, I would say, 'Give me my glasses,' and I put them on. Now they happen to have some tint to them. So it makes me look like, 'Oh, look at this guy.'"

Johnson reprises his role as Maui in Disney's live action adaptation of Moana, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10.