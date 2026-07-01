Triple H Appears on NewsNation as RFK Jr. Praises WWE Message of Resilience

Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared on NewsNation alongside U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the return of the Presidential Fitness Test, with the conversation also touching on the life lessons that can be learned from WWE.
Kennedy argued that removing the long running fitness assessment from schools was a mistake, claiming the United States now has "the sickest population [of kids] in the world." During the interview, NewsNation anchor Anna Kooiman pointed out that critics have long argued the test negatively affected the confidence of children who were less athletic.
Responding to those concerns, RFK Jr. used WWE as an example of how setbacks can build resilience, highlighting that even the industry's biggest stars have experienced defeat before finding success.
"Well, you know, failure is a part of life. And, you know, all of these, listen, the great thing about WWE that's so inspiring is all of these guys have failed. Every one of them has lost fights. And the trick is, how do you persuade yourself to stand back up and fight again?
"You know, that's the beauty of WWE. You lose sometimes, but you win sometimes. If you keep sticking at it, you're ultimately going to come out on top."
Triple H did a NewsNation interview with [checks notes] RFK Jr. -- and RFK Jr. apparently thinks wrestling is real, Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2026
"The great thing about WWE that's so inspiring is all of these guys have failed. Every one of them has lost fights." pic.twitter.com/yUzVKJ3Wyj
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