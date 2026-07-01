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Chris Jericho Opens Up On AEW Return, Says He's Having More Fun Than Ever

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2026
Chris Jericho Opens Up On AEW Return, Says He's Having More Fun Than Ever

Chris Jericho says his latest run in AEW has reminded him why he still loves professional wrestling.

After stepping away from AEW television for roughly a year, Jericho returned in April with a refreshed presentation, now simply going by the name "Jericho." During an appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, the veteran reflected on his comeback and explained why facing Ricochet in his first match back proved to be the ideal way to return.

Jericho praised Ricochet's athleticism and ability as a villain, revealing that the program helped him rediscover his own style as a fan favorite.

"That actually worked out great because he is so athletic and he is so acrobatic, but I got in and I realized I didn’t really lose a step either. So that was a great perfect first opponent to have," Jericho said. "It was a great storyline because he’s an awesome heel. He knows how to be a heel, and that helped me kind of reimagine what a babyface Jericho was like."

The former world champion admitted he has been thrilled with how fans have embraced his return, adding that enjoying himself has become the biggest priority at this stage of his legendary career.

"I couldn’t be happier with the first couple of months of this return and just how it’s been accepted and just how much fun it’s been," he said. "That’s the point, at this time. If I’m not having fun, I don’t want to do it."

Jericho's previous AEW appearance before his hiatus came when he lost a Mask vs. Title match to Bandido for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship. Looking ahead, he is set to continue his rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa when the two meet on the July 9 episode of AEW Dynamite.

What do you think of Chris Jericho's latest AEW run? Has his return lived up to expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments below and join the discussion on WNS!

 

 

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