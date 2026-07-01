TKO Reveals Massive Attendance and Social Media Numbers from Historic Doubleheader

TKO has announced the success of a landmark weekend that saw WWE and UFC make history by staging their first-ever same-night international doubleheader. The events, held in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, both drew sell-out crowds while generating massive global engagement across digital platforms.

TKO issued the following announcement:

TKO Successfully Stages First-Ever WWE and UFC Doubleheader in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan

WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh and UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FIZIEV vs TORRES in Baku Deliver Sold-Out Crowds

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 – TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) today announced the successful staging of two major international events in the Middle East and a neighboring market, with WWE® Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: FIZIEV vs TORRES in Baku, Azerbaijan. Both events delivered sold-out arenas, strong partner support, and significant fan engagement locally and globally.

Held on Saturday, June 27, the events marked the first same-night WWE and UFC event pairing in the region, creating a historic TKO doubleheader.

“Demand for premium live sports and entertainment in the Middle East and surrounding markets remains incredibly strong,” said Andrew Schleimer, Chief Financial Officer, TKO. “Coming just two weeks after the unprecedented success of UFC Freedom 250, these events further underscore the near and long-term strength of the TKO business. They also reflect our continued commitment to delivering our live events in the region as planned.”

In Riyadh, WWE and its local partners at the GEA presented Night of Champions from a sold-out Kingdom Arena, drawing more than 18,000 fans and featuring a record number of partners. Across WWE’s main social channels, Night of Champions generated 186.8 million social video views, highlighted by 74.2 million views related to Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship victory.

In Baku, UFC returned to Azerbaijan with UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: FIZIEV vs TORRES at National Gymnastics Arena, where more than 10,500 fans attended the sold-out event.

Approximately 40 percent of ticket purchases came from outside Azerbaijan, with attendees representing 72 countries.

Across UFC’s social channels, the event generated more than 612.9 million impressions and 297.3 million video views. UFC also saw strong fan turnout across fight week activities, bolstered by support from local organizers and brand partners. Closing out UFC’s second trip to Azerbaijan on a high note, local superstar Rafael Fiziev collected a second-round stoppage win over Manuel Torres in a lightweight division showdown.

Both events are examples of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government entities and private-sector organizations in communities around the world that are eager to host TKO’s marquee live events. Through these relationships, TKO is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering must-see experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.