AEW Dynamite Preview: New TBS Champion To Be Crowned, MJF Defends World Title Tonight

AEW heads to San Diego, California tonight as Dynamite airs live from the Viejas Arena with two major championship matches set to headline the broadcast.
The spotlight will first fall on the women's division, where a new AEW TBS Champion will be crowned in a high stakes Survival of the Fittest match. The championship became vacant after Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish the title because of injury, an announcement she made during the May 20 edition of Dynamite. The injury also ruled her out of the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Competing for the vacant championship will be Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Maika, Queen Aminata, Persephone, and Harley Cameron, with only one leaving San Diego as the new titleholder.
The night's other featured bout sees AEW World Champion MJF defend his championship against Mark Briscoe. Briscoe secured the opportunity at Forbidden Door after helping his team defeat MJF's side inside a Steel Cage match, earning a shot at the AEW World Championship.
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