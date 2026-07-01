WWE Debuts Nikki Blackheart With Brutal NXT Attack

WWE has added another fresh face to the NXT women's division, as recently signed independent standout Nikki Blackheart made an explosive first impression on the June 30 edition of NXT.

Blackheart appeared moments after the night's main event, where Kelani Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley. With NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey watching from ringside, Jordan capitalized on Paxley's injured ankle to secure the victory. However, the real surprise came after the bell.

As Paxley struggled to get back to her feet, an unknown woman stormed the ring and blindsided her with a thunderous clothesline before unleashing a brutal assault. The newcomer then showcased her power by hoisting Paxley into a Torture Rack, leaving the NXT star laid out.

Although WWE never identified the attacker by name, it marked the televised debut of Nikki Blackheart following her signing with the company earlier this year.

Commentary deliberately kept her identity under wraps. Vic Joseph referred to the newcomer only as "she" throughout the segment, while describing her as "one of the most talked-about women in the industry today" before adding that "NXT is getting stronger and badder with her arrival."

The company has taken a similar approach with new signings in the past while waiting for ring names or trademarks to be finalized.

Prior to her television debut, Blackheart had already made a handful of non televised appearances under her real surname, Martinez. She competed in a dark match before NXT in May and has also wrestled at several NXT live events using that name.

Despite only beginning her wrestling career in June 2024, Blackheart quickly established herself as one of the fastest rising names on the independent scene. She captured both the CCW Women's Championship and the Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) Championship, achievements that led to a WWE Performance Center tryout in February 2026.

Following an impressive showing, WWE offered her a contract the next month. Before officially joining the company, she also took part in advanced training camps overseen by Bayley.