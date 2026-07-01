WWE Legend Ken Patera Suffers Serious Neck Injury In Gym Accident

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera is recovering after reportedly suffering a serious neck injury during a recent accident at the gym.

According to Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers, the 83 year old wrestling legend sustained a fractured C1 vertebra following a fall while working out. The update comes after Patera had spent more than two years battling back from major back surgery, making impressive progress with his rehabilitation before this latest setback.

Stasiak shared that Patera had returned to the gym, shed a significant amount of weight, and was focused on improving his overall health before the accident occurred.

"We're sending our thoughts and prayers to wrestling legend Ken Patera. Ken recently suffered a fall at the gym that resulted in a broken C1. The news is especially difficult because Ken had fought so hard to get back on his feet after major back surgery about two and a half years ago. Friends say he had made remarkable progress, returned to the gym, and lost a significant amount of weight as he worked to improve his health.

"Anyone who has followed Ken Patera's life knows determination has always been one of his defining traits. It's what made him one of the toughest competitors of his generation, and it's the same strength we hope carries him through this latest challenge. Everyone at Book Pro Wrestlers is keeping Ken in our thoughts. Please join us in wishing him strength, healing, and a full recovery," Stasiak wrote.

Patera remains one of the most recognisable stars of wrestling's territorial era. After representing the United States as an Olympic weightlifter, he entered professional wrestling in 1972 and competed for promotions including the AWA, NWA territories, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His greatest success came in the WWF, where he made history as only the second wrestler ever to hold the Intercontinental Championship. Patera defeated Pat Patterson to capture the title in April 1980 and enjoyed a reign lasting 230 days, cementing his place as one of the championship's early stars.

Everyone at WNS sends their best wishes to Ken Patera for a full and speedy recovery.