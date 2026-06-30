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Mike Santana's TNA Exit Appears Complete Amid WWE Expectations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
Mike Santana's TNA Exit Appears Complete Amid WWE Expectations

Mike Santana's run with TNA appears to be coming to an end, with WWE looking increasingly likely to be his next destination.

According to PWInsider, Santana wrapped up his time with TNA at Slammiversary, where he unsuccessfully challenged Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship in the night's main event. He is not scheduled to appear at this week's television tapings in Albany, New York, fueling further speculation about his departure.

The report notes that Santana's TNA contract is set to expire within the next few days, although no exact date has been confirmed. Previous reports had suggested his deal would run until mid-July.

During his latest stint in TNA, Santana reinvented himself as a singles star after years of tag team success. He captured the TNA World Championship twice and became one of the company's leading names, while also overcoming personal struggles with addiction and embracing sobriety.

Speaking ahead of Slammiversary, Santana stopped short of confirming WWE interest but admitted he is focused on continuing to grow wherever that opportunity may be.

“As far as the future goes, man, like I’m the type that growth is part of my life and I feel like if there’s an opportunity for me to grow, then that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “Whether it’s at TNA, whether, anywhere, anywhere. For me, if you’re not growing in this business, then what are you doing? If you’re not trying to progress in this business, then what are we doing? And at the end of the day, like I need to show my daughter that there’s levels, right? There’s levels to this. And also my dad used to always say the top of one mountain is the bottom of another, right? So keep climbing, keep climbing.”

After leaving AEW in 2024, Santana rebuilt his momentum in TNA and also made several appearances on WWE programming through the ongoing TNA and NXT partnership.

Adding more weight to the speculation, WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE hopes to have Santana on its main roster before the end of 2026, although it remains unclear whether he would join Raw or SmackDown.

 

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