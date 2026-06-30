WWE Raw Sees One of Its Lowest Netflix Audiences Ahead of Night of Champions

WWE Raw's go home edition before Night of Champions delivered one of its weakest performances on Netflix to date, with the June 22 episode recording the third lowest global viewership since the show debuted on the streaming platform.

According to Netflix's latest viewing figures, the London broadcast generated 2.3 million global views and 4.3 million hours watched. That represents a decline of 100,000 views compared to the previous week's episode and matches three other Raw episodes from 2025 that also finished with 2.3 million views. The lowest audience ever recorded remains 2 million views, which was set just a few weeks earlier.

Several factors likely contributed to the softer numbers. The episode aired live from London, England, meaning U.S. viewers had to tune in earlier than usual. WWE also faced competition from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which has impacted a number of sports and entertainment broadcasts.

The June 22 edition ran for 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Current figures also fall below Raw's rolling ten week averages of 2.56 million views and 5.03 million hours watched. Those averages are expected to decrease further next week when the highly viewed April 20 episode, which drew 3.3 million views and 6.6 million hours watched, drops out of the tracking period.

Despite the lower audience, Raw still ranked fourth globally on Netflix for the week and cracked the Top 10 in nine countries, including the United States, where it placed fifth. The show finished 700,000 views behind the third ranked program while maintaining a 100,000 view advantage over the title in fifth place.