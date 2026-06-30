×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Sees One of Its Lowest Netflix Audiences Ahead of Night of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
WWE Raw Sees One of Its Lowest Netflix Audiences Ahead of Night of Champions

WWE Raw's go home edition before Night of Champions delivered one of its weakest performances on Netflix to date, with the June 22 episode recording the third lowest global viewership since the show debuted on the streaming platform.

According to Netflix's latest viewing figures, the London broadcast generated 2.3 million global views and 4.3 million hours watched. That represents a decline of 100,000 views compared to the previous week's episode and matches three other Raw episodes from 2025 that also finished with 2.3 million views. The lowest audience ever recorded remains 2 million views, which was set just a few weeks earlier.

Several factors likely contributed to the softer numbers. The episode aired live from London, England, meaning U.S. viewers had to tune in earlier than usual. WWE also faced competition from the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which has impacted a number of sports and entertainment broadcasts.

The June 22 edition ran for 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Current figures also fall below Raw's rolling ten week averages of 2.56 million views and 5.03 million hours watched. Those averages are expected to decrease further next week when the highly viewed April 20 episode, which drew 3.3 million views and 6.6 million hours watched, drops out of the tracking period.

Despite the lower audience, Raw still ranked fourth globally on Netflix for the week and cracked the Top 10 in nine countries, including the United States, where it placed fifth. The show finished 700,000 views behind the third ranked program while maintaining a 100,000 view advantage over the title in fifth place.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement