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Big Bill Set for WWE Return Following AEW Departure, Enzo Amore Also Expected Back

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
Big Bill Set for WWE Return Following AEW Departure, Enzo Amore Also Expected Back

Former AEW star Big Bill is reportedly on his way back to WWE, and he may not be making the journey alone.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, is leaving AEW and is expected to rejoin WWE. Fightful further reports that he is expected to be joined by his longtime tag team partner Enzo Amore, potentially setting the stage for the popular duo to reunite.

Big Bill signed with AEW in 2022 after rebuilding his career on the independent scene and in IMPACT Wrestling. During his time with the promotion, he enjoyed a successful run alongside Ricky Starks, with the pair capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He later became part of Chris Jericho's Learning Tree faction and remained a regular feature on AEW programming.

WWE fans will remember Bill from his original run as Big Cass, where he and Enzo Amore became one of NXT's breakout acts before moving to the main roster. Their charisma and catchphrases quickly made them fan favourites, and they challenged for the Raw Tag Team Championship before splitting in 2017. Big Cass later entered a singles run, including a notable rivalry with Daniel Bryan, before his departure from WWE in 2018.

Enzo Amore, meanwhile, was released by WWE in early 2018. Since then, he has competed under the name Real1 on the independent wrestling scene while also pursuing music projects. If the report proves accurate, it would mark the first time the former tag team partners have returned to WWE together since their departures.

A WWE reunion would mark another major chapter in both men's careers after years away from the company.

Would you like to see Big Bill and Enzo Amore reunite in WWE, or would you rather see Big Bill continue as a singles competitor? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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