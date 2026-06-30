Brian Cage Reveals Steven Spielberg Personally Requested Him for New Movie

AEW powerhouse Brian Cage has revealed the incredible story behind landing a role in Disclosure Day, explaining how legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg specifically requested that he appear in the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Speaking on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Cage recalled that the opportunity first came about after wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero contacted him regarding a television project. When that production was delayed, Guerrero instead reached out with a chance to appear in a feature film.

At first, Cage had no idea who the production team meant when they repeatedly mentioned "Steven." It was only later that he discovered they were referring to none other than Steven Spielberg.

"They say, 'Yeah, I was watching it, and Steven loves you, loves you. He just wants you on the set, blah blah blah.' He keeps saying, Steven, I go, 'Who's Steven?' He goes, 'Oh, the director, Steven Spielberg.' I went, wait, what? Steven Spielberg's watching my stuff and is like, 'That's it, I need Brian Cage in my movie.' I go, this is amazing."

Cage also played a key role in bringing fellow AEW star Lance Archer into the project. According to Cage, the filmmakers wanted him to wrestle another imposing performer with a different look and gave him the freedom to recommend someone himself.

"He goes, '[Spielberg] likes you so much, we want you to work somebody else, preferably another big guy that looks a different type of big than you. But instead of casting it, we figured he just wants you, so you could just pick whoever you want.' So I was like, what about my buddy Lance? Because he was in some of the photos they sent, my tag partner, and he goes, 'Oh yeah, we did see him. We thought he looked good.' I go, I mean, I'm fine with that. They're okay. So then that's how Lance got in the movie, too."

The pair appear in a wrestling sequence that opens the film, with Spielberg personally directing the scene. Cage admitted he wanted to ask the Oscar-winning filmmaker for a photo but was later told that making such requests is generally frowned upon on major film sets.

"He still liked us. I feel like if we would ask him just on the spot, he'd be like, 'Oh, yeah, no problem,'" Cage added.

Disclosure Day features an all-star cast including Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.