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TNA Reveals Full Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Bracket

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
TNA Reveals Full Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Bracket

TNA Wrestling has officially unveiled the complete 16 woman bracket for the inaugural Knockouts TV Championship tournament, with the journey to crown the first ever champion kicking off on this week's episode of Impact.

The promotion introduced the new championship during Slammiversary, confirming that the title will be defended exclusively on Impact. The tournament features a mix of established stars, rising talent, and guest competitors from WWE NXT through the ongoing WWE and TNA partnership.

TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Bracket

Left Side

  • Indi Hartwell vs. Vicki Venuto
  • Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail
  • Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo
  • M By Elegance vs. Rosemary

Right Side

  • Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards
  • Jody Threat vs. Gabby Forza
  • Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz
  • Heather By Elegance vs. Allie

NXT's Thea Hail and Wendy Choo are both part of the tournament as part of the WWE and TNA crossover agreement. Should they each win their opening two matches, the pair are on course to face one another in the semifinals.

The tournament officially gets underway on Thursday's episode of Impact, where Mara Sade takes on Tasha Steelz, while Heather By Elegance squares off against Allie. TNA will also hold television tapings in Albany, New York on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing the fallout from Slammiversary while advancing the tournament.

The Knockouts TV Championship was revealed at Slammiversary by TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks, who described the title as another major platform for the Knockouts division to showcase why it continues to be regarded as one of the top women's divisions in professional wrestling.

 

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