AJ Styles' Son Avery Jones Files Trademark After Wrestling Debut

AJ Styles' son, Avery Jones, is already making moves outside the ring just days after his first professional wrestling match.

Following his in ring debut last week, a trademark application has been filed for the name "Avery Jones," signaling plans to establish the newcomer as a wrestling brand. During his debut, he competed under his real name, and the filing now aims to protect that identity for both merchandise and entertainment related services.

The application, filed under serial number 99911939, covers a wide range of products and wrestling activities, including:

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Shirts

Sweatshirts

Hooded sweatshirts

Hats

Bandanas

Socks

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Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

Wrestling contests and professional wrestling performances

Televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer

Live and personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer

Online interviews related to professional wrestling and sports entertainment

Jones successfully picked up the win in his debut, defeating Ashton Martin at SCA Wrestling's Freedom Fling event at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia. His father, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, was in attendance to watch and support his son's first step into the wrestling business.

With both a victory and a trademark filing already under his belt, Avery Jones appears to be laying the groundwork for what he hopes will be a long career in professional wrestling.