Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE's SummerSlam Card Just Got Even Bigger

Tommy Dreamer is convinced WWE has found its two marquee attractions for SummerSlam after the fallout from Monday Night Raw.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the ECW icon shared his thoughts on the post Night of Champions edition of Raw, where WWE officially set up two blockbuster clashes for SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell, and Seth Rollins facing Roman Reigns.

Dreamer admitted he had previously questioned WWE moving away from a potential Oba Femi vs. Roman Reigns World Championship program, believing that match represented the company's biggest draw. However, after watching the Lesnar and Femi confrontation unfold, he quickly changed his opinion.

“I have to retract my statement,” Dreamer said. “It was short, it was simple, and it worked, because the people went nuts for it. Proves how big the Hell in a Cell is, proves how big of an attraction this match is.”

He also pointed to the crowd reactions as proof that WWE has assembled two genuine headline-worthy rivalries. According to Dreamer, neither pairing needed lengthy promos or physicality to captivate the audience.

“Stand in the middle of the ring, do nothing, see if you get a reaction. We had tonight two guys,” Dreamer said. “We opened the show with Brock and Oba standing there. Same thing with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. They just stood there doing nothing, and the people were rumbling.”

Another highlight for Dreamer was Paul Heyman's performance during the Lesnar segment. He praised the WWE Hall of Famer for adding depth to the moment through subtle storytelling, while also applauding Lesnar for refusing to give fans another attack despite chants of "one more time," believing it helped preserve Oba Femi's credibility as a rising star.

“Paul Heyman just did that in one little thing, the oversell of Brock’s handshake. Loved it,” he said.

With SummerSlam now taking shape, Dreamer believes WWE has already identified the matches that should close each night of the two-night event. He suggested that Lesnar vs. Femi inside Hell in a Cell and Rollins vs. Reigns both have the star power to headline, adding that WWE appears to be "firing on all cylinders" as it prepares for one of its biggest weekends of the year.