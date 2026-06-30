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AEW Files Trademark for New Death's Door Match Following Forbidden Door Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
AEW Files Trademark for New Death's Door Match Following Forbidden Door Debut

AEW is taking steps to secure the rights to one of its latest match concepts. After unveiling the Death's Door match at AEW Forbidden Door 2026, the company has officially filed a trademark application for the name "Death's Door."

According to the filing, the trademark covers a wide range of wrestling related uses, including entertainment in the form of wrestling contests, live professional wrestling performances, and the production and presentation of professional wrestling television programs and live events.

The trademark move indicates AEW could have long term plans for the Death's Door stipulation following its debut at Forbidden Door, which was held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

AEW is also gearing up for a major title match on this week's Dynamite. MJF will put the AEW World Championship on the line against Mark Briscoe after Briscoe earned a guaranteed championship opportunity. He secured the title shot when his team defeated MJF's team inside a steel cage at Forbidden Door. Their championship clash has been announced as the opening match of the broadcast.

 

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