Booker T Explains Reason Behind Recent WWE NXT Absence

Booker T has addressed why he has been away from the WWE NXT commentary desk in recent weeks, putting to rest any concerns about his health.

The WWE Hall of Famer has not been part of the NXT commentary team for several episodes, with Corey Graves stepping in before Wade Barrett later took over the role. Booker also missed NXT Great American Bash, prompting speculation among fans.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker revealed that his absence was due to a personal family matter and stressed that his health has not been an issue.

“I’m the youngest of eight. When something happens in the family, family comes first. Everything stops,” Booker explained. “I always said, being the youngest in the family, it’s my responsibility to make sure I step up and be there at all times. For me, I’ve been dealing with family stuff and I had to take a step back and deal with it. I can’t deal with things and work at the same time. That’s all it’s been.”

Booker also reassured fans that he is doing well physically and confirmed he is ready to resume his duties.

“I feel good; I’m perfectly fine; my health is great. I’m getting back to work on Tuesday,” he said.

As promised, Booker T is scheduled to return to the commentary desk for tonight's edition of WWE NXT, which is set to feature the following matches: