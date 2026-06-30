Jim Ross Set To Leave Hospital After More Than 30 Days

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has shared a positive health update, revealing that his lengthy stay in hospital is finally coming to an end.

On Monday evening, Ross announced that he is scheduled to return home on Tuesday, June 30, after spending more than a month receiving medical care.

"I’m heading home tomorrow! Over 30 days in the hospital come to a grateful end. Count your blessings daily," Ross wrote on social media.

The announcement comes after Ross previously revealed on June 20 that he had already been hospitalized for 22 days. Although he has not publicly confirmed the exact nature of his condition, the veteran broadcaster was known to have suffered a fall following AEW Double or Nothing.

Despite dealing with several health issues in recent years, Ross still travelled to New York for the event, where he called the match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly. Now, after more than 30 days in hospital, the Hall of Fame announcer is preparing to continue his recovery from home.