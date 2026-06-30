×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Set To Leave Hospital After More Than 30 Days

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
Jim Ross Set To Leave Hospital After More Than 30 Days

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has shared a positive health update, revealing that his lengthy stay in hospital is finally coming to an end.

On Monday evening, Ross announced that he is scheduled to return home on Tuesday, June 30, after spending more than a month receiving medical care.

"I’m heading home tomorrow! Over 30 days in the hospital come to a grateful end. Count your blessings daily," Ross wrote on social media.

The announcement comes after Ross previously revealed on June 20 that he had already been hospitalized for 22 days. Although he has not publicly confirmed the exact nature of his condition, the veteran broadcaster was known to have suffered a fall following AEW Double or Nothing.

Despite dealing with several health issues in recent years, Ross still travelled to New York for the event, where he called the match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly. Now, after more than 30 days in hospital, the Hall of Fame announcer is preparing to continue his recovery from home.

Tweet

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement