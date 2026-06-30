Sami Zayn's First WWE Title Defense Officially Set for RAW

Sami Zayn's first reign as Undisputed WWE Champion is already set to face its first major test.

During WWE's double television taping following Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that Zayn will make his first Undisputed WWE Championship defense on next week's RAW in Chicago. His challenger will be none other than Cody Rhodes, just days after Zayn captured the championship at Night of Champions.

The taped edition of SmackDown from Atlantic City opened with a thunderous ovation for the new champion. Rather than simply celebrating his historic victory, Zayn addressed the WWE Universe and reflected on the months leading up to his title win.

Zayn admitted he hadn't forgotten how many fans turned against him during the darker chapter of his journey, when his attitude became more ruthless and unpredictable. While many are now celebrating his success, he made it clear he remembers those who stopped believing in him.

His remarks were interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who entered the ring to congratulate Zayn on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes appeared ready to leave after showing his respect, but the champion wasn't finished.

Moments later, Jey Uso joined the confrontation. After embracing Zayn, Jey declared that he wanted to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship back to The Bloodline.

The champion quickly dismissed both men, telling Rhodes and Uso they would have to wait their turn because neither was taking his title.

That prompted SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce to make a blockbuster announcement.

Pearce booked Cody Rhodes against Jey Uso for the night's main event, with the winner earning a championship match against Sami Zayn on the July 6 edition of RAW in Chicago.

Rhodes and Uso delivered a hard fought contest, with Jey appearing to injure his knee during the match. Despite the setback, Uso battled on until Rhodes connected with Cross Rhodes to score the decisive victory.

As a result, Cody Rhodes is officially the number one contender and will challenge Sami Zayn next Monday in the champion's very first Undisputed WWE Championship defense.