AAA Championship Match Reportedly Steals The Show At WWE SmackDown Taping

WWE's partnership with AAA continues to pay off, with another standout championship match taking place during this week's taped edition of SmackDown.

Following Monday Night Raw in Atlantic City, WWE filmed Friday's special two hour SmackDown, which featured AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defending his title against longtime rival El Hijo del Vikingo.

The bout marked the second consecutive week that the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship has been showcased on SmackDown, following Fenix's successful defense against Nathan Frazer.



Rey Fenix successfully retained the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship after defeating El Hijo del Vikingo in what many in attendance described as one of the best matches of the evening.

Fans inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City were reportedly on their feet throughout the contest, with multiple "This is awesome!" chants breaking out as the two lucha stars delivered another fast paced, high flying encounter.

Although the episode has yet to air, wrestling reporter John Clark praised the match on social media, describing it as one of the night's standout performances.

The rivalry between Fenix and Vikingo stretches back several years. One of their most memorable encounters came at TripleManía XXX in 2022, where Vikingo successfully defended the AAA Mega Championship against Fenix in a critically acclaimed match. Since then, the pair have crossed paths in AAA, AEW, and ROH, consistently producing some of the most exciting lucha libre matches anywhere in wrestling.

Despite their competitive history, the two stars also share mutual respect. Vikingo was notably at ringside during WrestleMania 41 to support Fenix for his WWE debut against El Grande Americano.