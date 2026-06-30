Blake Monroe Takes Out Two WWE Stars in SmackDown Spoiler Segment

Blake Monroe's impact on WWE SmackDown looks set to grow even stronger, as new spoiler reports indicate she's targeting more than just Giulia.

Following her shocking main roster arrival last week, Monroe reportedly strikes again during WWE's special pre taped SmackDown, leaving a pair of Superstars laid out.

The episode was taped after the June 29 edition of RAW in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with WWE recording the show early to give talent and staff the Fourth of July holiday weekend off.

Blake Monroe reportedly blindsides Giulia and Kiana James

According to spoiler reports from John Clark on X and Fightful Select, Giulia is interviewed backstage and calls out Blake Monroe, looking for another confrontation after last week's attack.

Before anything can happen, Kiana James enters the scene, inadvertently creating the opening Monroe needs. "The Glamour" reportedly ambushes Giulia from behind before quickly turning her attention to James, dropping her as well once she lets her guard down.

The segment ends with both Giulia and James left lying following Monroe's surprise assault.

The angle builds directly on last Friday's SmackDown, where Giulia defeated Kiana James with the Northern Lights Bomb to close out their rivalry. Moments later, Monroe made her first physical appearance on WWE's main roster by attacking Giulia from behind.

Monroe's arrival has been months in the making, with WWE airing mysterious vignettes ever since shortly after WrestleMania 42. Along the way, she also crossed paths with Chelsea Green while later promotional videos hinted at future clashes with several members of the SmackDown women's division, including Rhea Ripley.

Assuming the segment remains unchanged when SmackDown airs on Friday, Monroe will continue establishing herself as one of the brand's most dangerous new arrivals, making it clear that nobody backstage is safe when she appears.