Sami Zayn Receives Thunderous Reception in First SmackDown Appearance as Champion

Sami Zayn's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion is already looking like a massive success, at least judging by the reaction he received during the latest WWE SmackDown taping.

Fresh off his career defining Triple Threat victory over Cody Rhodes and Gunther at Night of Champions 2026, Zayn made his first appearance as champion in Atlantic City, New Jersey. While the episode has yet to air, fan videos from inside the arena have quickly spread online, capturing an incredible response from the WWE Universe.

The moment Zayn's entrance music hit, the crowd erupted. Fans immediately leapt to their feet, sang every word of his entrance theme, waved their arms in unison, and filled the arena with deafening cheers as blue lights and lasers illuminated the stage.

The ovation highlighted just how invested fans are in Zayn's championship journey. His emotional title win in Riyadh, followed by an in ring celebration with the WWE Universe, marked the culmination of years of perseverance and cemented him as SmackDown's new leading star.

The reaction is particularly notable given where Zayn's character stood only weeks ago.

During his United States Championship reign, Zayn embraced a more unpredictable edge. His rivalry with Carmelo Hayes and later Trick Williams blurred the lines between hero and villain, leading to mixed reactions from different crowds.

Rather than committing to a full heel turn, WWE allowed the audience to decide how they viewed him.

That uncertainty now appears to be gone.

If the response in Atlantic City is any indication, Sami Zayn has fully reclaimed his role as WWE's beloved underdog, and fans are firmly behind their new Undisputed WWE Champion.