WWE Reportedly Makes Another Round of Internal Staff Cuts

WWE has reportedly carried out another round of internal staff layoffs, although this time the cuts do not appear to involve in ring talent.

Speculation about potential WWE releases began circulating last week, with many fans expecting another wave of wrestler departures. Instead, the reported changes have affected employees working behind the scenes.

The latest move comes roughly two months after WWE parted ways with a number of wrestlers as part of its post WrestleMania roster reshuffle. Earlier this year, names including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, Santos Escobar, The Wyatt Sicks, and several others exited the company. Reports also suggested that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods opted to leave after declining new contracts that reportedly offered reduced pay.

According to PWInsider, the newest cuts have impacted WWE's social media and digital departments. The report states that between two and four employees are believed to have been let go, although the final number could ultimately be higher. At this time, none of the affected staff members have been publicly identified.

The layoffs come as WWE continues to evolve under the TKO Group Holdings banner. Since the merger, the company has implemented a number of structural changes across multiple departments, with both corporate staff and on screen talent affected by periodic restructuring.

Cost cutting measures have become a familiar part of WWE's business operations dating back to 2020. While wrestler releases typically generate the biggest headlines, several rounds of behind the scenes staff reductions have also taken place during the TKO era as the company continues to streamline its operations.