Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Promo Includes One Major WWE History Mistake

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are headed for another blockbuster showdown at SummerSlam, but it wasn't just the title match announcement that had fans talking after RAW.

One statement from Rollins during the closing segment immediately caught the attention of longtime WWE viewers, as it appeared to contradict WWE's own history.

During the June 29 edition of RAW, Seth Rollins confronted World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and demanded a SummerSlam title match.

As he reflected on their history dating back to The Shield, Rollins declared that he has "owned" Reigns ever since breaking up the group and insisted that Reigns has never been able to beat him.

The line helped sell the emotional rivalry, but it isn't entirely accurate.

On the May 29, 2017 episode of RAW, Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins clean in the night's main event, finishing him with a Spear. That victory remains part of WWE's official history, making Rollins' claim factually incorrect.

Even so, WWE's broader story supports Rollins' argument. While Reigns picked up that singles win, Rollins has repeatedly gotten the better of him when the stakes have been highest.

Rollins defeated Reigns at Money in the Bank 2016, escaped with a disqualification victory at the 2022 Royal Rumble after Reigns refused to release the Guillotine, and has never let Reigns forget that he was the man who destroyed The Shield back in 2014.

Interestingly, Reigns didn't dispute the comment on RAW. Instead, he admitted there was truth to what Rollins was saying, before revealing that this time he doesn't simply want to beat Rollins, he needs to.

With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line at SummerSlam, their latest chapter promises to revisit years of history, even if one part of that history was conveniently overlooked on the microphone.