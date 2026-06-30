Cathy Kelley Caught Up in Real-Life NYC Altercation That Damaged Her Luggage

Cathy Kelley had a memorable start to her day in New York City after a real-life confrontation unfolded right in front of her.

Thankfully, the WWE backstage interviewer walked away unharmed, although the same couldn't be said for her luggage.

Taking to X, Kelley revealed that her Uber driver and a hotel doorman got into a physical altercation on the morning of June 29, 2026, with her suitcase becoming an unexpected casualty.

Alongside a photo of the damage, she wrote:

"my uber driver and hotel doorman got in a fight on the streets of nyc this morning. RIP to my luggage handle that was collateral damage"

The only apparent damage was the broken handle on her suitcase, and Kelley took the incident in stride, joking about the bizarre experience rather than dwelling on it.

Ironically, it's not the first time she's been caught in the middle of unexpected chaos. Earlier this year, Kelley was accidentally taken out during a WWE storyline involving Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer, with officials helping her backstage after the on-screen collision.

Away from storylines, Kelley remains one of WWE's leading backstage interviewers while continuing to pursue her goal of becoming an on-screen manager. She has previously revealed that she has been training at the WWE Performance Center and learning more about WWE production from the Gorilla Position.

Fortunately, this latest incident ended with nothing more than a damaged suitcase and a story she'll likely never forget.