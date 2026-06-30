Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Set for Another Career Defining Showdown at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are officially set to renew one of WWE's greatest rivalries after the June 29 edition of RAW concluded with Reigns accepting Rollins' challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The championship stakes alone make the bout must see viewing, but their shared history adds another layer. For over a decade, Rollins has consistently been the one opponent Reigns has struggled to overcome when the pressure is at its highest.

The closing segment of RAW saw Roman Reigns enter alongside Jacob Fatu to a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Reflecting on their 14 years together, beginning with the rise of The Shield, Rollins argued that nobody has earned the right to challenge Reigns more than he has. He insisted the World Heavyweight Championship belongs around his waist and claimed he should never have to wait in line for an opportunity.

Rollins reminded Reigns that he pinned him at WrestleMania 41, sacrificed his own ambitions at WrestleMania 40 so Cody Rhodes could end Reigns' historic title reign, and has repeatedly gotten the better of him throughout their rivalry.

He then delivered the line that changed the atmosphere inside the arena.

Despite everything Roman Reigns has accomplished, Rollins said there is still one achievement missing from his legacy. According to Rollins, Reigns has never defeated him when it truly counted.

Acknowledging that both men are approaching the latter stages of their careers, Rollins called SummerSlam their final opportunity to settle the score once and for all.

Reigns did not dispute the claim.

Instead, the Tribal Chief admitted Rollins had made a valid point. He declared that beating Rollins is no longer just something he wants to do, but something he needs to do, before officially accepting the challenge for SummerSlam and vowing to finally put his longtime rival behind him.

Rollins' confidence is supported by history.

In their televised singles encounters across RAW and Premium Live Events, Rollins holds the edge over Reigns. He famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the WrestleMania 31 main event, pinning Reigns to capture the WWE Championship in one of the most memorable moments in company history.

The following year at Money in the Bank 2016, Rollins defeated Reigns clean to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Their most recent Premium Live Event singles meeting came at Royal Rumble 2022. While Reigns retained the Universal Championship, Rollins was declared the winner after Reigns refused to release the Guillotine submission, resulting in a disqualification.

With that history hanging over both men, SummerSlam is about far more than the World Heavyweight Championship. It is Reigns' chance to erase the one rivalry that has continued to haunt his career.