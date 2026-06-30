Lyra Valkyria Reveals Why She Finally Turned on Bayley

One of WWE's most shocking betrayals now has an explanation. A week after blindsiding Bayley, Lyra Valkyria addressed her actions on RAW, insisting the attack was the result of months of built up frustration rather than a spur of the moment decision.

Her explanation may not justify what happened, but it sheds light on why one of WWE's closest partnerships has come to a dramatic end.

The split began on the June 22 edition of RAW in London when Lyra Valkyria and Bayley came up short in their bid to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Paige and Brie Bella. After Valkyria was pinned, Bayley tried to console her partner, only to be met with a brutal assault that ended with a Nightwing.

On the June 29 episode of RAW, Valkyria finally shared her side of the story in a pre recorded vignette.

While admitting she regretted letting her emotions take over, Lyra made it clear she had no regrets about attacking Bayley.

She claimed she had spent over a year putting Bayley's career ahead of her own, despite becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion and establishing herself as one of WWE's top stars.

Valkyria argued that teaming with Bayley only widened the gap between where she was and where she believed she belonged. According to Lyra, she finally "closed that gap" at Night of Champions by taking Bayley out.

She also dismissed criticism from the WWE Universe, insisting she had done nothing wrong and placing the blame squarely on Bayley.

With Lyra making her intentions crystal clear, the partnership appears to be over for good. Bayley has yet to respond, but all signs point to this former alliance turning into one of RAW's most personal rivalries.