Jey Uso Sets Sights on Sami Zayn's Undisputed WWE Championship

Sami Zayn's historic reign as Undisputed WWE Champion has barely begun, but he may already have a high profile challenger waiting in the wings.

After capturing the biggest victory of his career at Night of Champions, Zayn's next opponent appeared uncertain. Many expected 2026 King of the Ring winner Oba Femi to cash in his championship opportunity against the new titleholder. Instead, Femi elected to continue his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, with the two now set to collide inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam.

That decision has created an opening, and Jey Uso has made it clear he intends to be the man who fills it.

During Monday Night RAW, Jey revealed his intentions before heading to SmackDown, setting his sights firmly on the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Sami Zayn champ now. Guess what, uce? He ain’t got no challenger now. I’m bringing gold back to The Bloodline. Yeet."

The comments came shortly after Jey fell short against Oba Femi in the King of the Ring final. Rather than dwell on the defeat, he immediately redirected his focus toward WWE's richest prize.

A showdown between Zayn and Jey would carry plenty of emotional weight given everything they've shared over the past few years. Jey was initially the biggest obstacle to Sami joining The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce," but eventually became one of his closest allies. Their friendship reached its peak when Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the 2023 Royal Rumble, prompting Jey to walk away from his own family rather than take part in the assault.

Now, the two fan favorites could find themselves standing on opposite sides of the ring with the Undisputed WWE Championship at stake. While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, Jey Uso has made it clear that Sami Zayn is firmly in his sights.