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WWE Announces Major SmackDown Leadership Change Following Nick Aldis Suspension

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2026
WWE Announces Major SmackDown Leadership Change Following Nick Aldis Suspension

WWE has announced a shake up in SmackDown's leadership after tensions boiled over in the aftermath of Night of Champions.

During this week's episode of RAW, it was revealed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has been placed on administrative leave following his physical confrontation with Gunther backstage after the Premium Live Event.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves informed viewers that WWE Headquarters had confirmed both Aldis and Gunther were sent home after the incident. Cole later added that Aldis will remain on administrative leave until further notice.

With Aldis temporarily out of action, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been appointed to oversee SmackDown as well. Until Aldis returns, Pearce will serve as the authority figure for both RAW and SmackDown.

The altercation stemmed from Gunther's frustrations following his unsuccessful challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. In the Triple Threat main event, Sami Zayn captured the title by countering Cody Rhodes' Cross Rhodes into a pinfall, leaving Gunther empty-handed.

Following the match, Gunther confronted Aldis backstage, accusing him of deliberately standing in the way of his championship ambitions and claiming the SmackDown General Manager was envious of his success. The situation escalated when Gunther allegedly put his hands on a member of staff, prompting Aldis to intervene. A shove quickly turned into a physical confrontation, leading WWE officials to separate the pair.

With both Aldis and Gunther removed from television for the time being, Adam Pearce will take charge of SmackDown while WWE determines the next steps. The decision leaves one authority figure overseeing both weekly brands as the fallout from Night of Champions continues.

 

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