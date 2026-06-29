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Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Set for Hell in a Cell Match at WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Set for Hell in a Cell Match at WWE SummerSlam

The road to SummerSlam just became even more dangerous as WWE has officially confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will collide inside Hell in a Cell.

The blockbuster bout was made official during Monday night's edition of WWE Raw from Atlantic City, New Jersey, shortly after a video package revisited Femi's King of the Ring victory over Jey Uso at Night of Champions. That triumph earned "The Ruler" a guaranteed world championship opportunity at SummerSlam, with fans expecting him to reveal his chosen target.

Instead, the celebration was cut short when Brock Lesnar arrived alongside Paul Heyman.

Lesnar initially congratulated Femi on capturing the King of the Ring crown, reminding everyone that he too had once won the prestigious tournament. He offered to help guide Femi's decision regarding his SummerSlam opponent, but the conversation quickly turned hostile as Lesnar referenced Femi's recent comments directed at him.

Without warning, Lesnar struck Femi with a low blow before planting him with a thunderous F5.

Despite the attack, Femi recovered, grabbed a microphone, and challenged Lesnar to face him at SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion immediately accepted, but with one major twist. Lesnar declared that their clash would take place inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure.

The match is now officially set for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place across August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

 

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