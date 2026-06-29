×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Adds New Matches, Joe Hendry Performance and More to Tonight's Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
WWE Raw Adds New Matches, Joe Hendry Performance and More to Tonight's Show

Following his surprise return to WWE Raw last week, Joe Hendry is set to make another appearance on tonight's episode, this time taking center stage with a live musical performance.

Hendry had been absent from WWE television after being attacked with a steel chair by Austin Theory. However, he made his return last Monday and got immediate payback by costing Theory and Bron Breakker the World Tag Team Championship, preventing The Vision from retaining the titles.

Tonight's Raw will also feature appearances from the newly crowned King and Queen of the Ring winners, Oba Femi and IYO SKY. Femi is scheduled to open the show and is expected to reveal which championship he plans to pursue at SummerSlam after earning his title opportunity through the tournament victory. Meanwhile, SKY has already confirmed that she will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam and is set to address the WWE Universe.

In addition to those appearances, Raw will include several featured matches as LA Knight goes one on one with Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio battles Ethan Page, and Chad Gable faces JD McDonagh.

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw begins at the special start time of 6 p.m. ET as WWE is also taping this week's SmackDown in advance of the July 4 holiday.

Announced lineup for WWE Raw:

  • World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears
  • King of the Ring winner Oba Femi opens the show
  • LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
  • Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh
  • Joe Hendry live musical performance
  • Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY appearance

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard

WWE Monday Night RAW

June 29, 2026 at

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

June 29, 2026 at

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement