WWE Raw Adds New Matches, Joe Hendry Performance and More to Tonight's Show

Following his surprise return to WWE Raw last week, Joe Hendry is set to make another appearance on tonight's episode, this time taking center stage with a live musical performance.
Hendry had been absent from WWE television after being attacked with a steel chair by Austin Theory. However, he made his return last Monday and got immediate payback by costing Theory and Bron Breakker the World Tag Team Championship, preventing The Vision from retaining the titles.
Tonight's Raw will also feature appearances from the newly crowned King and Queen of the Ring winners, Oba Femi and IYO SKY. Femi is scheduled to open the show and is expected to reveal which championship he plans to pursue at SummerSlam after earning his title opportunity through the tournament victory. Meanwhile, SKY has already confirmed that she will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam and is set to address the WWE Universe.
In addition to those appearances, Raw will include several featured matches as LA Knight goes one on one with Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio battles Ethan Page, and Chad Gable faces JD McDonagh.
Tonight's edition of WWE Raw begins at the special start time of 6 p.m. ET as WWE is also taping this week's SmackDown in advance of the July 4 holiday.
Announced lineup for WWE Raw:
TONIGHT on #WWERaw:, WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026
Did somebody say his name? We're getting a LIVE Musical Performance by @joehendry! 🎶
📍: Atlantic City, NJ
🎟️: https://t.co/9XBCxej8Gx
📺: SPECIAL START TIME 6e/3p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/65TJGlqEr0
WWE Monday Night RAW
June 29, 2026 at
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
Hashtag: #raw
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
June 29, 2026 at
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
Hashtag: #smackdown
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
WNS Community Discussion