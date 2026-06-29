WWE Raw Adds New Matches, Joe Hendry Performance and More to Tonight's Show

Following his surprise return to WWE Raw last week, Joe Hendry is set to make another appearance on tonight's episode, this time taking center stage with a live musical performance.

Hendry had been absent from WWE television after being attacked with a steel chair by Austin Theory. However, he made his return last Monday and got immediate payback by costing Theory and Bron Breakker the World Tag Team Championship, preventing The Vision from retaining the titles.

Tonight's Raw will also feature appearances from the newly crowned King and Queen of the Ring winners, Oba Femi and IYO SKY. Femi is scheduled to open the show and is expected to reveal which championship he plans to pursue at SummerSlam after earning his title opportunity through the tournament victory. Meanwhile, SKY has already confirmed that she will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam and is set to address the WWE Universe.

In addition to those appearances, Raw will include several featured matches as LA Knight goes one on one with Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio battles Ethan Page, and Chad Gable faces JD McDonagh.

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw begins at the special start time of 6 p.m. ET as WWE is also taping this week's SmackDown in advance of the July 4 holiday.

Announced lineup for WWE Raw:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears

King of the Ring winner Oba Femi opens the show

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh

Joe Hendry live musical performance

Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY appearance