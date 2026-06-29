×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Goes Completely Bald After New Hair Procedure

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
John Cena Goes Completely Bald After New Hair Procedure

John Cena has shared an update on his ongoing hair restoration journey, revealing that he has undergone a second FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedure as he continues working toward what he hopes will be the best possible results.

The WWE icon took to social media to post a photo following the procedure, showing that he will be sporting a shaved look for the time being while the treatment heals.

Cena thanked his medical team for their support throughout the process, writing:

"Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

Cena previously spoke candidly about his decision to undergo a hair transplant after fans repeatedly mocked his thinning hair during WWE appearances. Rather than ignoring the comments, he opted to address the issue and invest in the procedure.

With a second round now complete, fans can expect Cena to remain bald while the transplanted hair heals and begins the regrowth process over the coming months.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard

WWE Monday Night RAW

June 29, 2026 at

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

June 29, 2026 at

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement