John Cena Goes Completely Bald After New Hair Procedure

John Cena has shared an update on his ongoing hair restoration journey, revealing that he has undergone a second FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedure as he continues working toward what he hopes will be the best possible results.
The WWE icon took to social media to post a photo following the procedure, showing that he will be sporting a shaved look for the time being while the treatment heals.
Cena thanked his medical team for their support throughout the process, writing:
"Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"
Cena previously spoke candidly about his decision to undergo a hair transplant after fans repeatedly mocked his thinning hair during WWE appearances. Rather than ignoring the comments, he opted to address the issue and invest in the procedure.
With a second round now complete, fans can expect Cena to remain bald while the transplanted hair heals and begins the regrowth process over the coming months.
Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U, John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026
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