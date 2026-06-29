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Ryback Fires Back at Fans Criticizing Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Ryback Fires Back at Fans Criticizing Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Win

Sami Zayn's historic WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions 2026 continues to generate discussion across the wrestling world, with former WWE star Ryback weighing in on criticism surrounding the new champion's appearance.

Following Zayn's triumph over Cody Rhodes and Gunther to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, some fans questioned whether he has the physical presence traditionally associated with a world champion. Ryback addressed that criticism in a lengthy statement on social media, arguing that outdated expectations no longer reflect today's wrestling landscape.

"There seems to be a lot of criticism over Sami Zayn winning the WWE Championship because some people don’t think he ‘looks like a champion.’

Here’s the reality: in today’s drug-tested era, genetics matter more than ever. Not everyone has the ability to carry large amounts of muscle while staying extremely lean, no matter how disciplined they are with their training, nutrition, and recovery. We should never judge an athlete solely by their physique.

For decades, fans became accustomed to physiques that were often built during an era when performance-enhancing drugs were far more prevalent in professional wrestling. That created an expectation of what a ‘world champion’ should look like, but those expectations weren’t always based on what is healthiest or even naturally attainable.

The business has also paid a heavy price over the years, with far too many wrestlers passing away at young ages. Health should always come first.

A champion should ultimately be judged by their work, their ability to connect with the audience, and how they perform when the bell rings. Sami Zayn has earned that opportunity, and I think he carries himself like a world champion.

People are entitled to their opinions, but maybe it’s time we stop judging champions by the standards of a different era and start appreciating what they bring to the ring today."

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