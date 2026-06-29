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Mick Foley Reveals Why His Final Match Is Further Away Than Fans Think

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Mick Foley Reveals Why His Final Match Is Further Away Than Fans Think

Mick Foley has made it clear that while he has not completely ruled out wrestling one final match, fans should not expect to see him back in the ring anytime soon.

After recently joining AEW, Foley sparked speculation during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show when he suggested another match could still be possible under the right circumstances. However, speaking with Going Ringside, the WWE Hall of Famer clarified that many fans took those remarks further than he intended.

"I had this great, 30-minute conversation with Ariel Helwani," Foley said. "He asked me about the possibility of one more match. I said, 'Hey, you never know.' I did say, 'If the stars are aligned.' But we have to see how the stars align, and I'd have to be in really good shape and feel like I could have a match that wouldn't disappoint people."

At 61 years old, Foley admitted there is still significant work ahead before he could seriously consider stepping back between the ropes. Although he has lost more than 100 pounds and successfully undergone hip and knee replacement surgeries that have dramatically improved his mobility, he believes his conditioning is still far from where it would need to be.

Because of his history of concussions and the physical toll of his legendary career, Foley also stressed that any potential comeback would have to be carefully planned to avoid undoing the progress he has made with his health.

When asked who he would like to face if that unlikely return ever happened, Foley once again named Darby Allin as his dream opponent.

"I pointed out to Darby that I am on record as saying he would be a dream opponent," Foley said. "You never know what the future may bring. I'm down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best. And I'd still have to lose another 30 pounds just to be in poor condition. So we'll see if there's some changes in the next year."

For now, Foley's focus remains on his new role in AEW rather than an in-ring comeback. He debuted at Double or Nothing 2026 as a co-host of the event's pre-show and is expected to continue in that capacity. Although he missed Forbidden Door due to a scheduling conflict with his one-man show, he still appeared during the broadcast in a pre-recorded segment honoring Owen Hart.

Foley has also expressed interest in contributing behind the scenes and on television in other ways, including serving as an on-screen manager and helping promote AEW through media appearances.

Mick Foley has addressed the growing speculation about wrestling one more match and explained why fans may need to wait much longer than expected. Could you ever see Foley wrestling again? Let us know in the comments.

 

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