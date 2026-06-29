Kevin Nash Explains Why He Stepped Away From WWE Unionization Effort

Kevin Nash Explains Why He Stepped Back From WWE Unionization Push

Kevin Nash still believes WWE talent deserve a larger share of the company's financial success, but the Hall of Famer admits he has no plans to lead the charge for change.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash revisited comments he made following WWE's post WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, when he encouraged wrestlers to explore joining SAG-AFTRA. The idea also received support from Andrew Yang, who argued WWE performers should qualify due to their role in producing some of television's most watched scripted programming.

While discussing the issue, Nash pointed to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, which sees players receive roughly 50 percent of league revenue. By comparison, WWE talent have historically received a far smaller share, with estimates placing it around 15 percent in recent years.

"I just wish that the WWE guys were getting a bigger percentage of what was being brought in than they are," Nash said. "I'd like for it to be an open door, to sit down... and it'll never get there. Because, you know, I made some inroads with SAG and it's just..."

Despite initially looking into the process, Nash revealed he ultimately decided not to pursue it further, noting that union membership comes with financial obligations and acknowledging he is no longer an active wrestler.

"I wanted to get involved, and it was one of those things where just like, as I started to dive into it, I sent a message to Andrew, and he got back to me, but I didn't get back to him because it was just like, what benefit does this do to me? I'm done."

Nash added that while unionization may have made a greater difference during his generation, today's top WWE stars are earning significantly more than wrestlers did during his full time career thanks to lucrative media rights deals with Netflix, ESPN, and other partners. He stressed that it's important to consider both sides of the discussion rather than viewing it through a single lens.

The WWE Hall of Famer also reflected on what he considers one of his biggest contributions to the wrestling industry. Rather than simply negotiating a lucrative contract alongside Scott Hall when they joined WCW, Nash believes their willingness to openly discuss their salaries with fellow wrestlers had the biggest impact.

"It wasn't the fact that we got the deals. It was the fact that we went into the WCW locker room and made our deals well known to every top guy in that locker room. That's the difference," Nash explained. "People have always gotten paid, but nobody knew what Hogan got. We went to the guys and I would just say, 'Dude, how much you making?... You need a fing raise. We're working in the same fing matches.'"

What do you think about Kevin Nash's comments? Should WWE talent receive a larger percentage of the company's revenue, or are today's contracts already fair? Leave your thoughts in the WNS comment section below!



