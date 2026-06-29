Mike Santana Drops Biggest Hint Yet About WWE Move

Mike Santana may have wrestled his final match for TNA Wrestling, with the former World Champion hinting that his time with the promotion could be nearing its end while expressing gratitude for the platform it gave him.

Santana joined TNA in 2024 following the conclusion of his AEW run and quickly established himself as one of the company's top singles stars, eventually capturing the TNA World Championship. However, with reports suggesting his contract expires in July and speculation linking him to WWE, his recent title loss to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary has only intensified talk about his future.

Speaking with Celebrate Wrestling shortly before dropping the championship, Santana reflected on his two-year run and credited TNA for helping him reinvent himself as a performer.

"I'm thankful for the opportunities that TNA gave me the last two years as far as being able to reinvent myself and rebuild myself. Man, just looking back on these last two years, I've been able to accomplish a lot of things and do a lot of great things. I don't take it for granted, and being a part of why the company is where we're at today, and having this new TV deal and all this stuff, and just being on the forefront of that, it feels great, and it's something that I take very serious. As far as the future goes, man, I'm the type that growth is part of my life, and I feel like if there's an opportunity for me to grow, then that's what I'm going to do, right? Whether it's at TNA, anywhere. For me, if you're not growing in this business, then what are you doing, right?"

Santana went on to explain that continuing to evolve has always been a driving force in his career, adding that he hopes to set that example for his daughter by always striving to reach the next level.

With his contract reportedly nearing its expiration and WWE believed to have interest, many fans are now wondering whether Santana's next chapter will unfold on a bigger stage.

What do you think is next for Mike Santana? Should he sign with WWE, remain in TNA, or explore another opportunity? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!