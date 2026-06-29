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The Hardys Reveal The Most Unusual Autograph Request They've Ever Received

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
The Hardys Reveal The Most Unusual Autograph Request They've Ever Received

The Hardys have signed just about everything imaginable during their decades in professional wrestling, but even they admit one fan request stood out above the rest.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Matt and Jeff Hardy reflected on some of the most unusual items fans have brought to autograph sessions. Matt recalled one memorable encounter that even caught TNA staff off guard.

"There was one we signed that the people at TNA weren't sure they should let us do it or not. There was a female who asked if she could pull her pants down so we could sign her butt," Matt explained. "She wanted her ass cheeks signed. She wanted autographs on her ass cheeks to get them tattooed, which is pretty unique. That's something we don't usually do a lot."

Matt laughed that it was a "premium autograph," while Jeff pointed out that it ended up being one signature on each cheek.

The brothers also discussed the incredible turnout at their meet-and-greet appearances, revealing that some signing sessions have stretched into the early hours of the morning due to the overwhelming support from fans.

"The meet-and-greets are insane. Talk about extremes. We have set some records man, and we keep breaking them. I think the longest one we've done I think we've been at the venue until a little after 4 a.m. It's amazing how hardcore the 'Die-Hardy' fans are. They just keep showing up each and every time to support us and TNA. We owe it to them, so it's always good to give back because without them there would be no us. It takes a lot of patience, but patience is a beautiful thing when you can use it well."

 

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