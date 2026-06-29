Natalya Reacts After AEW Star Pays Tribute To The Hart Family At Forbidden Door

Mercedes Moné's tribute to the legendary Hart Family at AEW Forbidden Door has received approval from one of the family's own.

After defeating Maya World in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final, Moné celebrated the victory while sporting black and pink ring gear and matching hair, a clear nod to the iconic Hart Family colors. Amanda Huber highlighted the tribute on social media, calling Moné "the GOAT," which prompted a response from WWE's Natalya.

"Truly honored. Low-key Legend x GOAT," Natalya wrote, showing her appreciation for the tribute.

AEW introduced the Owen Hart Cup Tournament in partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation in 2021. While the inaugural winners received a commemorative trophy, the tournament stakes were raised in 2024, with the champions now earning a shot at a world championship at AEW All In.

Thanks to her victory, Moné is now set to challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Natalya and Moné also share a memorable rivalry from their WWE days. Moné's return in August 2019 saw her launch a surprise attack on an injured Natalya, officially turning heel and setting up a feud that culminated in a singles match at SummerSlam later that month.