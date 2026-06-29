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WWE Fires Back at AEW With Double Event on All In Day

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
WWE Fires Back at AEW With Double Event on All In Day

WWE has officially announced a special double-event for Sunday, August 30, the same day that AEW will present All In: London.

As revealed during NXT The Great American Bash, the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas will host back to back events featuring Lucha Libre AAA followed by NXT Heatwave, with one ticket granting admission to both shows.

The action begins with Lucha Libre AAA at 11:00 a.m. CT, showcasing talent including El Grande Americano, La Parka, La Catalina, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo del Vikingo, Omos, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno del Mal, along with additional stars. The event will stream on YouTube in the United States and air on FOX across Mexico, Central America and South America, excluding Brazil.

Immediately afterward, NXT Heatwave will take place, featuring names such as NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project. The premium live event is scheduled to air at 3:00 p.m. ET, broadcasting on The CW in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Tickets for the combined event go on sale Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. CT, while an exclusive presale begins Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

 

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