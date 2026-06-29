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Trevor Murdoch Shocks Fans With Surprise New "King" Persona On NWA Powerrr

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Trevor Murdoch Shocks Fans With Surprise New "King" Persona On NWA Powerrr

After teasing his retirement just weeks ago, Trevor Murdoch stunned fans on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr by unveiling an unexpected new persona.

Murdoch appeared to make one final walk to the ring following his emotional retirement announcement last month, but the moment quickly took a dramatic turn. Mike Knox interrupted with a gift containing a royal cape and crown, which Murdoch proudly put on before declaring himself "King Trevor Murdoch I."

As Knox and Kyle Davis bowed before him, Murdoch proclaimed that a king "never retires," officially ushering in a regal new character that left both the crowd and commentary team caught off guard. He later doubled down on social media, mocking those who believed he had retired and referring to himself as the "one true king."

Murdoch had seemingly ended his in ring career on the May 2 edition of NWA Powerrr after losing to Pretty Boy Smooth. Following the match, he delivered an emotional speech announcing his retirement after 27 years in wrestling.

"I'm not sure if I can do this anymore. I've been wrestling for 27 years, and I have seen guys that come in here, and they're only here for a payday. They don't give the fans what they deserve. I always told myself that if I ever got to that point, I wasn't going to be that guy. I don't want to embarrass myself, I don't want to embarrass my family, I don't want to embarrass Harley Race (wrestling legend and his trainer). So at this moment, I am announcing my retirement from pro wrestling," Murdoch said.

This is not the first time Murdoch has stepped away only to return. After announcing his retirement in 2018, he resurfaced in NWA the following year, where he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice. During his retirement speech, he also thanked NWA President Billy Corgan for giving him the opportunity to extend his career by another seven years.

 

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