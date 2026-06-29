Will Ospreay Reveals Wild AEW Event Location Pitch to Tony Khan

Will Ospreay has revealed that he floated an ambitious idea to AEW President Tony Khan by suggesting the company stage an event at one of the world's most famous landmarks, the Colosseum in Rome.

Speaking with Baby Huey of 107.7 The Bone, Ospreay explained that he believes professional wrestling should never be limited by tradition and even joked that he would love to see a wrestling themed musical one day. He also praised AEW's recent run of major venue shows and said the company should continue seeking out unique destinations around the world.

Ospreay noted that Khan has spoken about expanding into new markets, mentioning places such as Puerto Rico and France. That led him to pitch an even more unconventional location after learning that the historic Colosseum has hosted modern entertainment events.

“I feel like, honestly, wrestling for me is such a broad spectrum where I don’t label one thing as like, ‘This is wrestling.’ I think wrestling has no boundaries, no limits. Honestly, one of these days I want to see a wrestling musical. I think that would be hilarious. … For me, the best bit about AEW right now is these crazy venues that we’ve been doing. These venues have been amazing, right? I’ve heard Tony saying that he wants to go and explore different markets. I’ve heard it was Puerto Rico that he recently said, he said France.

There are so many crazy, intricate venues that we could find ourselves in, right? In Italy, I found out that they’ve been renting out The Colosseum to do nightclub events, DJ events. I was just like, ‘Mate if we did a pro wrestling event in The Colosseum, it would be incredible.’ I don’t know. I’ve wrestled in Italy before on a small indie, and there was like 120 people, but they were wild. I don’t know what the reach is there. But if there was wrestling in The Colosseum, I’m going.

I’d come out in a little Trojan horse, little toga on. Man, I love it. … I sent him a link just being like, ‘Look, we could rent this building out, mate.’ So maybe if enough people push him into it, it’ll probably happen.”

While the prospect of AEW running a show inside the Colosseum remains purely hypothetical, Ospreay's enthusiasm highlights his desire to see wrestling presented in spectacular and unconventional settings.